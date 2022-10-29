Holland America Presents Elite Status and Platinum Medallion to Service Dog

Holland America Line is awarding Joska the service dog a platinum medallion, the highest past-guest award, after she reached 700 cruise days onboard the Rotterdam, during its current anniversary transatlantic crossing, according to a press release.

Joska, a 10-year-old black Labrador retriever, spends most of her days cruising with her owners, Cornelia and Cornelis Marinussen, who previously received platinum medallions, according to the cruise line.

“Registered service animals are always welcome aboard Holland America Line ships, and Joska has become a member of our family. She not only brightens the spirits of everyone on board, but she also allows Connie to do what she loves most, which is to cruise and explore the world,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line.

To commemorate the occasion, a ceremony was held onboard the Rotterdam on October 26. Joska was presented with a platinum medallion, 5-star mariner status in the cruise line's loyalty program, and a selection of dog-friendly gifts by Antorcha and Rotterdam's captain Werner Timmers.

Joska's Dutch owners have been cruising with Holland America Line since 2013 and have taken nearly 60 cruises. The service dog has sailed on more than 50 Holland America Line voyages from Alaska, Hawaii, and Canada to Europe, the Caribbean, and the Mediterranean since joining the Marinussen family in 2014 to assist Cornelia, who is legally blind.