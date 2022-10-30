Prince Rupert Sees 230 Percent Increase in Cruise Passengers in 2022

The Prince Rupert port has recorded a 230 percent increase in cruise passenger volumes in comparison to 2019, before operations in Canada were halted due to the pandemic, according to a press release.

40,998 cruise passengers passed through the port between May 17 and October 3, 2022, making it the busiest cruise season in Prince Rupert in over a decade, according to the Prince Rupert Port Authority.

According to Prince Rupert Port Authority chief executive officer Shaun Stevenson, the 2022 cruise season was the ninth largest in the port’s history.

“The season’s success is a reflection of our valuable partnerships with local businesses and organizations, especially the shore excursion operators, Tourism Prince Rupert and the volunteer Cruise Ambassadors, who work together with us to enrich the visitor experience.”

The return of cruise tourism has bolstered the local economy with approximately $3.5 million in direct consumer spending in the community, including over $650,000 spent with local shore excursion providers. The Ruby Princess made 13 calls this season, to further boost the season's totals.

As for future plans, Prince Rupert is uniquely positioned within the Alaska cruise theatre, with enormous growth potential, particularly in developing new opportunities for Indigenous-led tourism and eco-tourism in the region, according to Stevenson.

“Cruise provides a significant opportunity to our local tourism operators to access a unique pool of international clients, and for our local businesses to benefit from an economic influx into our community,” said Ceilidh Marlow, executive director, tourism Prince Rupert.

“We are thankful to our partners at the Prince Rupert Port Authority and to our volunteer Cruise Ambassadors who spent many hours this season helping cruise ship passengers orient themselves in Prince Rupert. We are encouraged by the success of this season and look forward to continuing to build the sector in the years to come," added Marlow.

“Overcoming all the challenges the pandemic presented and still having an abundantly successful season is testimony that the Prince Rupert Business community is on the uptrend,” said Daphne Thomson, president, Prince Rupert and District chamber of commerce.