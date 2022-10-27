Costa Pacifica Set to Call in Taranto

Taranto will become a new port of call for Costa Cruises next summer as from June through early October, the Costa Pacifica will call weekly as part of her itinerary sailing to the Greek Islands. The ship will also offer embarkation/disembarkation options from the Italian port.

The announcement was made today during a press conference organized at the Palazzo di Città in Taranto, attended by Rinaldo Melucci, Mayor of Taranto, Sergio Prete, President of the Ionian Sea Port System Authority and Extraordinary Commissioner of the Port of Taranto, Gianfranco Lopane, Councillor for Tourism of the Apulia Region, Raffaella Del Prete, General Manager of Italian Cruise Ports of Global Ports Holding, and Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises.

19 calls are scheduled for Costa Pacifica in Taranto, on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

In addition to Taranto, the ship will also visit Catania, Valletta (Malta), Mykonos (Greece), and Santorini (Greece), allowing guests to enjoy the best of the Greek islands, two destinations in Puglia and Sicily, two of Italy's most popular regions for international tourism, as well as the island of Malta, all in a single holiday.

In this itinerary, Taranto will be both port of embarkation and disembarkation, which can also be reached with the fly/cruise package, and port of transit for guests embarking in other ports, particularly Catania.

"Costa Cruises includes Taranto on the map of valuable cruise tourism. It is a novelty that will make a further contribution to the city's tourism development process, allowing our guests to discover a destination that is new to many, but which really has a lot to offer. In order for Taranto to become a consolidated cruise tourism destination, collaboration with local institutions and operators, whom I thank for their willingness so far, is fundamental. We must work together to guarantee the services necessary to enhance the experience cruise guests will have in Taranto, such as reception services or organized excursions. I am certain that with everyone's help we will achieve great results," said Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises.