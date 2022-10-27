Marioff Extends Its BluEdge Elite Service Agreement with Royal Caribbean Group

Marioff has extended its BluEdge service agreement with Royal Caribbean Group to provide preventive maintenance services for its Marioff HI-FOG water mist fire protection systems, the company said.

According to a statement, HI-FOG systems are currently installed aboard 46 cruise ships in Royal Caribbean Group’s fleet.

The extended BluEdge Elite Service agreement is valid through 2026 and provides added confidence and peace of mind for Royal Caribbean Group. Marioff, a leading developer of water mist fire protection technology, is a part of Carrier Global Corporation.

Marioff’s BluEdge Elite service agreement will provide a five-year preventive maintenance program for Royal Caribbean Group’s fleet. The agreement also covers the delivery of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) spare parts, 24/7 on-call emergency support and crew training. This service agreement strengthens Marioff and Royal Caribbean Group’s collaboration toward a common goal of prioritizing the safety of passengers and crew.

“We are honored to be trusted with this extensive BluEdge Elite service agreement and excited that our over 20-year relationship continues. Our long-term collaboration to protect passengers, crew and Royal Caribbean Group’s assets began in 2011 when the first service agreement was signed. The service agreement continues to provide the lifecycle services for the HI-FOG system. Royal Caribbean Group can predict and optimize maintenance costs by keeping their fleet safe and uptime maximized,” said Kaius Kovanen, Director, Marioff Marine.

The agreement includes vessels from Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and TUI Cruises.