Industry Mourns Ambassador Executive Michelle Lupino

Ambassador Cruise Line said in a statement that Michelle Lupino, Head of Destination Management, sadly passed away yesterday morning following a short illness.

Christian Verhounig, CEO, Ambassador Cruise Line, said: “In these moments, the overriding feeling is one of utter shock, disbelief and sadness, but I hope in time the sadness will make way to gratitude – gratitude for what a fantastic, vibrant character and valued colleague, business partner and friend Michelle has been to us all. Michelle was not only an essential member of the team that launched Ambassador Cruise Line but also a long-term friend of myself and many of her colleagues. Her extreme dedication, attention to detail and creativity have played a big part in us being where we are today, and she will be greatly missed by all at Ambassador and her many friends in the industry.

“We have extended our most sincere condolences to Michelle’s family and friends and are offering every support to them at this difficult time. We understand how distressing the news of Michelle’s passing is to the Ambassador team, for whom she was a respected and much-loved colleague. We are committed to offering them our full and unconditional support in the days and weeks to come.”

Lupino had made it known that she did not wish for flowers to be sent to mark her passing.

Accordingly, her family have set up a Just Giving page in her memory, with all donations going to the R.S.P.C.A: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rememberingmichellelupino.