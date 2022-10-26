Margaritaville at Sea Launches Pre-Black Friday Sale

Margaritaville at Sea is launching a 48-hour Black Friday preview sale starting Wednesday, October 26 at midnight, giving guests early access to the best availability and Black Friday rates on all sailings through 2023, according to a press release.

Travelers looking for a bargain can take advantage of the sale and book any available weekday sailing for $49.50 per person per night and weekend sailings for $74.50 per person per night, plus a $50 stateroom credit and an exclusive $25 per person Ocean View upgrade, according to Margaritaville at Sea.

“This exclusive preview sale is a small way to thank our loyal returning guests and a great incentive for first-time sailors to grab a great deal and experience this fun tropical getaway,” said Kevin Sheehan, president and chief executive officer, Margaritaville at Sea.

Among other options, guests can book a sailing onboard the cruise line's flagship vessel, Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, which features gourmet food and beverage options, pools, retail stores, and a spa. The ship also has onboard leisure activities and entertainment, such as the Margaritaville Casino and the Stars on the Water Theater, plus offers more services and amenities.

“You can get your Black Friday shopping done early and treat yourself to a relaxing post-holiday mini vacation before the stress of the holidays. Plus, a sail on Margaritaville at Sea provides the ultimate gift for the holidays – memories that will last a lifetime,” added Sheehan.