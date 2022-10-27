Holland America Launches Limited-Edition Pilsner Beer

Holland America Line is launching a limited-edition Pilsner beer called HAL Pils, created in collaboration with Pike Brewing, that will be served on board its entire fleet, according to a press release.

A Pilsner was chosen due to its classic European style and recent resurgence in the craft brewing world. The HAL Pils is brewed with Mosaic Hops, an iconic hop from Washington state's Yakima Valley, producing floral and light melon flavors, a big aroma, and a dry finish, according to Holland America Line.

"There's no better way to honor our past and celebrate our present than to choose a classic beer style like a Pilsner that's having a resurgence in the craft beer world. It's clean, refreshing, and crisp and our guests are really going to enjoy this exclusive production," said Anthony Stice, vice president of dining and beverage operations, Holland America Line.

The commemorative can bears the iconic Jan van Beers poster from 1898, which depicts a woman in a nautical-blue dress and a striped, white hat that mirrors the funnels of the Holland America Line steamship she holds above her head. Holland America Line updated the label with a modern logo and a new color scheme.

Starting in January 2023, HAL Pils will be available in all bars and lounges across the fleet. Six-packs will also be available in the shipboard shops.The cruise line chose the Seattle-based brewing company to honor its US headquarters and its status as Seattle's Hometown Cruise Line.