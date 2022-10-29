October Update: Here Are the MSC’s Fleet Locations and Itineraries

With all of its ships in service again, the MSC Cruises’ fleet is getting ready for the upcoming winter season – which will mark the debut of two newbuilds.

Cruise Industry News tracked the location and itinerary of every MSC Cruises vessel as of October 29, 2022.

MSC SeascapeYear Built: 2022

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Status: Under construction

Location: Fincantieri, Italy

Presently under the final stages of construction at the Fincantieri shipyard, the MSC Seascape is being prepared for its delivery. Bound to North America, the Seaside-Class vessel is set to offer a transatlantic crossing before kicking off its inaugural season in Miami in early December.

MSC World Europa

Year Built: 2022

Capacity: 5,400 guests

Status: Recently delivered

Location: Western Europe

Now officially part of the MSC Cruises fleet, the new MSC World Europa was delivered by the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard earlier this week. The vessel is now set to arrive in Qatar ahead of its christening ceremony, which will take place on November 13.

MSC Seashore

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,560 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

The MSC Seashore is completing its first season of cruises in North America ahead of a repositioning voyage to Brazil. Currently sailing from Miami to the Caribbean on a weekly basis, the 2021-built vessel is set to embark on a 20-night cruise to South America on November 20.

MSC Virtuosa

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Canary Islands

Continuing its year-round program of UK-based cruises, the MSC Virtuosa is presently offering a 12-night cruise to the Canary Islands and Western Europe. Sailing roundtrip from Southampton, the itinerary includes visits to Lisbon, Funchal, Vigo, Arrecife, Tenerife and Grand Canaria.

MSC Grandiosa

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,888 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

After completing its summer program in Northern Europe, the MSC Grandiosa returned to the Western Mediterranean in September. The 2019-built ship is now set to offer regular seven-night itineraries in the region visiting France, Spain, Italy, Malta and more.

MSC Bellissima

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The Bellissima is yet another MSC Cruises vessel offering cruises in the Western Mediterranean. In October, the ship’s regular itinerary features visits to Genoa, Livorno, Naples, Marseille, Barcelona and Valencia.

MSC Seaview

Year Built: 2018

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Seaview continues to sail in the Western Mediterranean before repositioning to Brazil in late November. The Seaside-Class vessel currently offers week-long itineraries visiting popular destinations in Italy, Spain, France and Malta.

MSC Seaside

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,140 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Mediterranean

The MSC Seaside is currently heading to a shipyard for a scheduled drydock. After undergoing regular maintenance and class work, the vessel is set to start its transatlantic crossing to the Caribbean – where it will spend the upcoming winter cruise season.

MSC Meraviglia

Year Built: 2017

Capacity: 4,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

After returning to North America earlier this month, the MSC Meraviglia is offering a series of cruises to the Western Caribbean and the Bahamas. Departing from Port Canaveral, the three- to seven-night itineraries visit Cozumel, Costa Maya, Nassau, Ocean Cay and more.

MSC Preziosa

Year Built: 2013

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Europe

The MSC Preziosa is currently concluding a program in Northern and Western Europe ahead of a scheduled drydock. Starting in December, the 2013-built vessel is set to offer varied itineraries in Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

MSC Divina

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,500 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Caribbean

With the Meraviglia returning to Port Canaveral, the MSC Divina recently repositioned to Miami. The Fantasia-Class vessel is now offering three- to ten-night cruises to the Bahamas and he Caribbean departing from its South Florida homeport.

MSC Magnifica

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Magnifica is offering a series of 11-night cruises to the Western Mediterranean and the Canary Islands. Visiting popular destinations in Italy, France, Spain, Morocco and Portugal, the itineraries are set to be repeated through the end of December.

MSC Splendida

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Set to reposition to the Red Sea in November, the MSC Splendida continues to offer week-long cruises in the Western Mediterranean. Sailing to Italy and France, the ship’s itinerary features calls to Marseille, Genoa, Civitavecchia, Syracuse and Taranto.

MSC Fantasia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 3,300 guests

Status: In service

Location: Brazilian Coast

Set to kick off MSC’s local cruise season, the Fantasia is currently sailing a transatlantic crossing to South America. After departing from Italy earlier this month, the 19-night voyage is set to end in Brazil on November 2.

MSC Poesia

Year Built: 2008

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

Set to serve as a floating hotel in Qatar during the upcoming FIFA World Cup, the MSC Poesia is offering one last cruise in Europe before kicking off its repositioning voyage to the Middle East. The three-night cruise visits three ports in the Western Mediterranean: Genoa, Civitavecchia and Marseille.

MSC Orchestra

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Currently sailing in the Eastern Mediterranean, the MSC Orchestra is operating the first leg of its repositioning voyage to South Africa. Spending the winter season in the region, the Musica-Class vessel is set to arrive in Durban on November 19.

MSC Musica

Year Built: 2006

Capacity: 2,550 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The MSC Musica is presently operating in the Eastern Mediterranean. Based in Monfalcone, a port near Venice, the 2006-built vessel offers week-long cruises to Bari, Santorini, Iraklion and Katakolon.

MSC Opera

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,160 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

The MSC Opera is finishing its summer program in the Western Mediterranean ahead of a repositioning voyage to the Middle East. Similar to the MSC World Europa and the MSC Poesia, the vessel is set to serve as a floating hotel in Doha during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

MSC Lirica

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Spending the entire winter season in the region, the MSC Lirica is offering a program of 11-night cruises to the Eastern Mediterranean and the Holy Land. Departing from Italy, the itineraries feature visits to Greece, Cyprus and Israel.

MSC Sinfonia

Year Built: 2002

Capacity: 1,900 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

The MSC Sinfonia is sailing a series of Greek Islands and Montenegro cruises departing from the Italian ports of Bari and Venice. In late November, the Lirica-Class vessel is set to depart on a repositioning voyage to South Africa – where it will spend the upcoming cruise season.

MSC Armonia

Year Built: 2001

Capacity: 2,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Eastern Mediterranean

Another MSC ship cruising on the Eastern Mediterranean, the Armonia is offering weekly departures in the region. The 2001-built vessel sails from the Italian ports of Venice and Brindisi, with cruises visiting Split, Piraeus and Mykonos.