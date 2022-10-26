Royal Caribbean Opens Reservations for New Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International opened reservations for the new Icon of the Seas today for cruises starting in Jan. 2024.

The company said there are 14 new categories of rooms that range from standard rooms to suites, including more options for families – like Family Infinite Oceanview Balconies and Surfside Family Suites – and views in Panoramic Oceanviews, Sunset Suites and more, and spacious layouts across the board.

The Icon will sail year-round, seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas, and a mix of destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras.