Whitewater

Royal Caribbean Opens Reservations for New Icon of the Seas

Icon of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International opened reservations for the new Icon of the Seas today for cruises starting in Jan. 2024.

The company said there are 14 new categories of rooms that range from standard rooms to suites, including more options for families – like Family Infinite Oceanview Balconies and Surfside Family Suites – and views in Panoramic Oceanviews, Sunset Suites and more, and spacious layouts across the board. 

The Icon will sail year-round, seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami. Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean's private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas, and a mix of destinations like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Fincantieri

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 160,907 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Magicman

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today