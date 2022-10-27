Cruise Season Opens In Grenada

The Grenada Tourism Authority marked the start of the 2022-2023 cruise season last week on Friday with the arrival of the Celebrity Summit, which brought 1500 passengers to the port on Melville Street in St. George's, according to a press release.

This season, 202 cruise calls are planned, with an expected passenger count of 377,394, representing an 11 percent increase over the previous season, according to the Grenada Tourism Authority.

The benefits of cruise tourism to host destinations include increased revenue, job creation, infrastructure development, professional development, and cultural exchange between foreigners and citizens.

“Grenada is ready for the 2022-23 cruise season. In preparation, the GTA has facilitated training and workshop sessions focused on professional development, hospitality and cultural engagement sessions, aimed at enhancing service excellence,” said Petra Roach, chief executive officer, Grenada Tourism Authority.

“This is part of an overall strategy to ensure our tourism stakeholders such as taxi operators, artisans and vendors are prepared for the season and will provide high quality, culturally sound and professional services that enhance our destination marketing,” Roach added.

The season heralds a period of economic growth in many sectors and is expected to increase the revenues of many local businesses, including taxi and transportation companies, tour operators, local spice and craft vendors, artisans, and restaurants.

“The cruise sector is important for Grenada as it generates substantial economic activity. The GTA is committed to improving Grenada’s product offering and increasing the number of ships and calls to our ports,” commented Randall Dolland, chairman, Grenada Tourism Authority board

"Over the years, our team at the Grenada Tourism Authority has established an excellent network of industry partners as well as various public and private stakeholders, and together they have all collaborated to take full advantage of the benefits of the cruise industry," stated minister of tourism Lennox Andrews during the opening ceremony at the Melville Street Welcome Center.