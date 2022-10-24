2022 Cruise Season Backs Seattle’s Economic Recovery

The Norwegian Encore left pier 66 this past weekend to signal the end of the Port of Seattle's 2022 cruise season, which broke records and set milestones, according to a press release.

“In 2020, when the Port and region lost the expected revenue of an entire cruise season, we outlined a recovery strategy to bring the industry back healthier and stronger than ever,” said Steve Metruck, executive director, Port of Seattle.

During the 2022 season, 1.28 million revenue passengers, or 640,000 individual travelers, passed through the Port of Seattle on their way to an Alaskan cruise. The new passenger volume record represents a 6 percent increase over the previous year's passenger volume and has aided the regional economic recovery.

“This successful season and the remarkable progress on environmental initiatives is a testament to the resiliency and professionalism of the cruise lines, local leaders, labor partners, and so many others who keep cruise running efficiently,” Metruck added.

“For local businesses that means more revenue for jobs and wages. The Port directs additional revenue right back into our community and maritime industries. This year, I am especially proud that we were able to nearly double our investment in youth maritime workforce development,” commented Stephanie Jones Stebbins, managing director, maritime, Port of Seattle.