Holland America Line Presents A City on the Sea

Holland America Line is providing guests with a behind-the-scenes view of its operations through its new entertainment show “A City on the Sea,” according to a press release.

The storytelling event, which will be shown on the ships' World Stage, will include video footage and interviews with the cruise line's staff and crew.

The event will be narrated live by the ship's cruise and travel director, who will be joined by other shipboard officers such as the captain and crew, according to Holland America Line.

"A City on the Sea" made its debut on the historic October 15 transatlantic voyage aboard Rotterdam and will be available on all cruises beginning in early 2023.

“We put a lot of thought into how we can make this show a transformative moment where the complexity of running a floating city becomes a celebration of the human spirit and all that we’re capable of accomplishing,” said Michael Smith, senior vice president, guest experience and product development, Holland America Line.

Engineers, medical personnel, musicians, and stateroom attendants will be featured in the video, describing the challenges and opportunities of working on a cruise ship, while one captain will discuss how he sees himself as the mayor of the "city."

The show will delve deeper into areas on board such as the engine room and the laundry to see how thousands of linens are processed on a daily basis. Without leaving the ship, guests will explore bakeries, restaurants, theaters, grocery stores, and hardware stores.