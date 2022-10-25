Special Features on Carnival Luminosa Include Unique Sculpture

The Costa Luminosa is now under the Carnival Cruise Line brand with new colors and set to soon start service in Australia, sailing from Brisbane.

The new-to-Carnival ship also has a number of unique features.

Only found on the Carnival Luminosa and serving as the centerpiece of the 10-deck-high atrium is a particularly monumental bronze sculpture titled “Reclining Woman 2004” that was specially commissioned for this ship from world-renowned Colombian artist Fernando Botero.

The multi-million-dollar sculpture, more than 11 feet in length and weighing nearly one ton, depicts a female figure, daydreaming in a reclining position with a subtle and ironic facial expression.

According to the company, other unique features include a two-deck-high sliding sky dome over the ship’s large pool deck, allowing the area to be used in all types of weather; a collection of 120 Murano glass light fixtures and chandeliers; and a sunset deck bar perfect for enjoying a drink in an enchanting atmosphere.

“While Carnival Luminosa will feel like a Carnival ship through and through with our signature service and offerings, the ship will offer her own unique features that our guests are going to love,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

The ship will also feature one of the fleet’s largest spas spanning across two decks with one of the most expansive thermal areas, as well as a large casino with beautiful sea views, nearly 200 new slot machines catering to all tastes, a variety of table games and a nearby arcade with games for guests of all ages to enjoy.

The Carnival Luminosa will serve as the first Carnival ship to be homeported in Brisbane, Australia with a variety of itineraries beginning on Nov. 6, 2022 and running through April 13, 2023. The ship will then reposition for seasonal service from Seattle to Alaska next May.