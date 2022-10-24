Inside the Four Seasons Yacht with Tillberg Design of Sweden

Tillberg Design of Sweden's (TDoS) Partner and Executive Director Fredrik Johansson has revealed some inside information about the design inspiration for the Four Seasons yacht project, as well as an exclusive publishing of a first glimpse of the inside the ship.

"It all started with a very clear and unique vision from our client. The brief was condensed by Philip Levine into a single line: Imagine that CHRISTINA O meets JAMES BOND! It would be hard to go wrong there, you may think - but it is also a huge challenge," Johansson said. "You must not go wrong - failure is simply not an option. Every part and every detail of the yacht has to be perfect! Luckily, we have a company filled with highly passionate and talented creators - and an extremely devoted project design team, skillfully led by Salvatore Davide La Manna."

The CHRISTINA O is said to be a legendary yacht, packed with a myriad of unique features. She was the backdrop for entertaining some of the world’s most famous politicians, performers and other high-profile guests.

"There is also nothing better for a project than when you base the development on a clear vision like this. It immediately sparks endless imagination and possibilities - and it triggered us to design something that truly is unique, something that will turn classic and intimate experiences into life-long and incomparable memories," Johansson said.

So, TDoS came together with Marc-Henry Cruise Holdings - being the Owner and Joint Operator of Four Seasons Yachts - to craft the concept.

"Much inspiration was taken from the private and sophisticated atmosphere of Surf Club, Miami Beach - and of course from the golden era of classic yachting," Johansson continued. "Already at the outset, we concluded that the master planning must be made to welcome every single guest as if it was to the yacht of a close friend, instilling an instant sense of relaxation and belonging."

The yacht’s exterior design has been developed in-house, with the company's yacht designer Riccardo Manzoni playing an instrumental role.

"We wanted to create a truly timeless elegance, with a curvaceous and elegant architecture. We all love the harmonious lines and proportions of Christina O, which also featured a very generous and beautifully furbished aft pool deck," Johansson added. "Ergo, the Four Seasons Yachts was designed to feature a unique and 20 meter long pool in the very aft, with a surrounding deck landscaping who’s layout caters perfectly for both privacy and socializing. The pool bottom will double up as a stage for catwalks, live music, etc."

The silhouette of Christina O is largely shaped by its large and iconic funnel.

The Four Seasons Yachts however, will be designed and equipped to minimize emissions.

"We therefore though hard and long of a way to give the funnel of the Four Seasons Yachts’ a completely new and innovative context - and the concept of the sublime ‘Funnel Suite’ was born. As a guest, you will have a total of 892 square metres of combined indoor & outdoor space, distributed over four levels, meaning that you really are on top pf the world here. It’s also accessible, directly and privately, from a tender platform at water level, allowing you to invite all your friends onboard in complete discretion. To us, this a as close you will come to a true James Bond moment on any yacht.

"Yet another spectacular design feature onboard is the port-to-starboard transversal marina. Not only is this dual marina a unique engineering masterpiece, but its terraced design also allows the guests to enjoy the sea first hand, with immediate access to water activities, and to “sea limousine” transfers to shore. As if that wasn’t enough, it can also be transformed into an exclusive dining experience from which you can almost dip your toes in the water!"

The interior design team is led by TDoS’ celebrated Design Director My Östin. The highly creative design group will create suites and social spaces that reflect a truly effortless Dolce Vita and worldly sophistication.