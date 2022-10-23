Adventures by Disney Adds First-Ever Adriatic Sea Expedition Cruise in 2024

Adventures by Disney is launching a new expedition cruise along the Adriatic Sea in 2024 with bookings opening to the public on October 27, 2022, according to a press release.

The round-trip sailings from Venice, Italy, will call at seven ports in Croatia and Montenegro, while the chartered Adventures by Disney expedition voyage is scheduled to sail twice in 2024, on June 25 and July 2. Families onboard will experience expedition cruising on the Ponant ship Le Bougainville, which was designed to access remote locations, according to Adventures by Disney.

Disney travel experts have curated a variety of adventures and excursions, such as a visit to Korcula to sample the famed Mali Ston oysters or Hvar to kayak along the Pakleni Islands.

Guests can also enjoy delicious food, Croatian wine, regional architecture, and culture. Alternatively, they can bike through the UNESCO Stari Grad Plain's vineyards and lavender fields, sampling local delicacies.

Other excursion highlights include a catamaran tour of Montenegro's Boka Bay and a stroll through the cobblestone streets of Old Town Kotor. Then, among other highlights, visitors can explore medieval Croatian port towns and the Predjama Castle in Slovenia.

A team of Disney-trained adventure guides will bring the signature service and storytelling of Adventures by Disney vacations to life. On the Adriatic Expedition Cruise, up to six adventure guides will accompany guests and lead unique, themed activities both aboard and ashore.

Entertainment will continue back onboard with themed karaoke and game/trivia nights, a talent show, and Disney movies. Cocktail workshops and fitness classes are among the adult-only activities included in the Adriatic cruise. However, the expedition also caters to its younger audience with a set of special programming led by adventure guides, including a "Pirates of the Adriatic" swim party, a pizza party, a Dalmatian Dash scavenger hunt, navigation lessons, among others.