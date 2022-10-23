Gibraltar Minister for Business and Tourism Pays Visit to Regent Ship

Vijay Daryanani, the Gibraltar minister for business and tourism, was invited aboard the Regent Seven Seas Splendor cruise ship, which docked in Gibraltar last week, according to a press release.

“This was an excellent opportunity to showcase Gibraltar as a cruising destination,” Daryanani told reporters.

Captain Luciano Montesanto greeted the Minister and his team and offered them a tour of the ship. Despite the fact that this was not the ship’s inaugural call in Gibraltar, the traditional gift exchange took place to commemorate the minister's visit onboard, according to Regent Seven Seas.

“Regent has a magnificent product and I am delighted that they are including us in their itineraries. It also allowed me to speak with the UK cruise press who were onboard and took considerable interest in what we had to offer and our long term plans. All in all, great marketing and promotion for our Gibraltar,” added Daryanani