Atlas Ocean Voyages Names Godmothers

World adventurer Karen Lundgren and Cruise Planners’ chief sales officer Theresa Scalzitti, will serve as godmothers at the World Navigator and World Traveller naming ceremonies, according to a press release.

The two Atlas Ocean Voyages vessels, both Polar Category C and Ice Class 1B certified, will be christened at the Garibaldi Glacier on November 20, 2022, as part of an invitation-only preview cruise to Chilean Patagonia, according to the cruise line.

“At the heart of the Atlas brand is a focus on exploration and excellence. Karen is a fearless world traveler and Theresa is among the most respected professionals in the travel industry today,” commented James Rodriguez, president and chief executive officer, Atlas Ocean Voyages.

Due to COVID precautions, The World Navigator did not receive an official name when it set sail in August 2021. Lundgren, her godmother, is an explorer and adventurer who is only the 13th woman in the world to conquer the Seven Summits.

“You can imagine my surprise when I discovered where World Navigator cruises to. I have personally been to many exotic and remote destinations and it’s exciting to know that curious travelers can explore many of the same places on this wonderful ship,” said said Lundgren.

For nearly three decades, Scalzitti has advocated for travel agents on both the supplier and agency sides of the travel industry. She is currently the director of sales, marketing, and business development at Cruise Planners, the largest home-based travel franchise organization in the US.

“I am proud to represent the Cruise Planners network of highly distinguished advisors as well as the many women in travel who, like the ship’s officers, staff and crew, distinguish themselves daily by providing the very best in personalized service,” she mentioned.