Bear Grylls Highlights Cunard's 2023 Insights Program in Alaska

Bear Grylls headlines Cunard’s line-up for Alaska 2023's Insights enrichment program, which will also include other acclaimed personalities of outdoor adventure, according to a press release.

Grylls will join the Queen Elizabeth's Alaska voyage on June 8, departing from Vancouver, where he will share his experiences as one of Mount Everest's youngest climbers.

This will be Bear's first cruise ship appearance and his first visit to Alaska since his meeting with former US president Barack Obama in 2015, according to Cunard.

Guests on this 12-night voyage will visit Glacier Bay National Park, Tracy Arm Fjord, and Hubbard Glacier, as well as Juneau, Ketchikan, and Sitka. Naturalist Dr. Rachel Cartwright and an Alaska Native Voices cultural heritage guide will join guests onboard the Queen Elizabeth to shed light on the region’s culture and history.

"I've been a fan of Bear Grylls since Man vs Wild and I'm thrilled that our guests will be able to see him live on Queen Elizabeth next year," said Matt Gleaves, vice president of commercial in North America and Australasia, Cunard. “Alaska is all about exploration and our line-up of world-class pioneers will bring the adventure onboard; it will be an experience not found anywhere else.”

The full line-up of onboard Insights speakers in Alaska 2023 includes, besides Grylls, Kenton Cool (June 20 and 30), Pen Hadow (July 7), Ann Daniels (July 17), Felicity Aston (July 27) and Mensun Bound (August 7).

As part of the Insights Program, the cruise line will offer six additional voyages in the region throughout June, July, and August, each featuring a different explorer.