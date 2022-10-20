Royal Caribbean's Icon of the Seas Green Ship Yet, To Sail from Miami

The new Icon of the Seas from Royal Caribbean will be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) and utilize new fuel cell technology, according to a press release.

"Along with other proven applications, such as shore power connection and waste heat recovery systems, the new ship will be the cruise line’s most sustainable to date," the company said.

The Icon will sail year-round, 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations from Miami starting in 2024.

Every cruise will visit Royal Caribbean’s private island destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay, The Bahamas. Vacationers will also visit Caribbean ports. like Cozumel, Mexico; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; and Roatan, Honduras.