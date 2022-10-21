Holland America Joins Forces with The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation

Holland America Line has joined forces with The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation to celebrate the cruise line’s 150-year anniversary and pay homage to its history, according to a press release.

The collaboration will begin during the recreation of the cruise line's first-ever voyage from Rotterdam to New York. Guest onboard will have access to video content produced by an Ellis Island researcher across Holland America's fleet, according to Holland America Line.

“Our history is deeply woven within the fabric of America’s story. It’s only fitting that as we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we partner with the entity responsible for restoring and preserving Ellis Island, the entrance to America that so many of our passengers experienced on their journey to a new start,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line.

The partnership will also include a joint talk documenting the immigrant experience in the late 1800s by Stephen Lean, director of The American Family Immigration History Center at Ellis Island, and Bill Miller, cruise historian. The presentation will be available on-demand across Holland America’s fleet.

The Foundation will then curate an exhibit in its History Center, which will be open to the public from February to April 2023, highlighting the brand's historical significance in bringing one out of every ten European immigrants to the United States.

“Holland America Line’s relevance is reflected daily at our Family History Center where historic ship images adorn the walls and visitors learn about their ancestors’ journey to America. We look forward to a longstanding collaboration,” commented Jesse Brackenbury, president and chief executive officer, The Statue of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation.

To commemorate the partnership, when the ship arrives in New York City on October 26, it will sail past the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island.