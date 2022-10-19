Costa Cruises Introduces New Activities Program For Loyalty Club

Costa Cruises has unveiled its C|Club 2022 cruise with a program of activities designed only for members of its loyalty club, according to a press release.

The cruise is set to depart on November 6 from Savona onboard the Costa Diadema, taking guests to the Holy Land for two weeks to discover Jerusalem and Egypt, as well as destinations in Greece, Malta, Spain and France.

According to Costa Cruises, three special guests will appear on the C|Club 2022 cruise's onboard program: Italian artist Arturo Brachetti and chefs Hélène Darroze and Ángel León.

Brachetti is regarded as a "living legend of transformism." The Guinness Book of Records lists him as the world's fastest transformer, able to change characters in the blink of an eye, with over 400 characters in his gallery.

Darroze and León, both internationally renowned top chefs, sign the Costa Crociere menu with Bruno Barbieri. Both chefs will meet and greet passengers at a variety of events onboard the Costa Diadema.

Darroze will perform a live cooking demonstration, while León will present the "cuisine of the sea" concept and perform a demonstration using a variety of special and unusual ingredients. Culinary highlights further include the "stars" dinner, which will feature three menus to choose from, one signed by Darroze, one signed by León, and one signed by Barbieri.

The program also includes musical performances and theme parties by the ABBA cover band, THE SHOW.

Reservations for the C|Club 2022 cruise aboard the Costa Diadema are still available through travel agents or the company website. Passengers can join C|Club before making their reservation to participate in the members-only program.