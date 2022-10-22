Royal Caribbean Team Visits New Nassau Cruise Port

Royal Caribbean International executives toured Nassau Cruise Port earlier this month, calling the $300 million project “one of the finest in the world, comparable to any cruise port in any destination we visit.”

The thumbs up from Royal Caribbean International President and CEO Michael Bayley came as the cruise port nears completion with a planned grand opening date in May 2023, according to a press release.

It was the second time in less than a month that executives of the cruise line, which brings nearly two million guests a year to The Bahamas, visited the site. But this was the first time they were able to get a bird’s eye view from atop the new port’s three-story centerpiece – a massive, 30,000 square foot structure of steel and glass that will serve as a welcome centre, house Immigration, Customs, security and administrative offices.

Leading the tour was Michael Maura, CEO and Director of Nassau Cruise Port.

“Royal Caribbean has been an outstanding partner throughout this process as we have undertaken the development of this port, and doing it right through COVID, the lockdown, then the re-opening of the destination where we needed to accommodate ships even as construction was continuing,” Maura said.

“It’s fantastic to see first-hand the progress the port has made under Michael Maura’s leadership," said Bayley. “Our guests love cruising to the Bahamas and experiencing the islands’ inviting atmosphere and culture, and now with the new Nassau Cruise Port, their experience will be even greater.”

The cruise line continues to bring its newest and innovative ships to The Bahamas including the return of the Oasis-class, Wonder of the Seas which returns this December with sailing from Port Canaveral to The Bahamas.