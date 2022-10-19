Antigua Cruise Port Expects to Welcome Over 600,000 Passengers

Antigua Cruise Port expects 182,120 passengers to visit between October and December 2022, for a total of 616,419 passengers by the end of its peak cruise season in 2022-23, according to a press release.

The rest of the season is expected to reach new heights, with January 2023 set to be the busiest month, with 79 calls and 135,810 passengers, according to the port.

“In comparison to the modest summer months of 2022, May – September 2023 will see a total of 18 cruise ship calls depicting the growth and development of Antigua’s cruise industry,” said Dona Regis-Prosper, general manager, Antigua Cruise Port.

n addition, the port will engage in homeporting operations beginning with Star Clipper of Royal Clipper Cruises in December 2022 and continuing with the P&O Arvia.

Each Arvia homeporting operation is expected to accommodate approximately 800 passengers, providing the twin-island nation with a consistent business for all sectors relevant to the industry such as taxi drivers, hotel workers, shipping agents, and restaurants.

Arvia's homeporting operations are expected to resume again in November 2023, along with the start of Emerald Cruises' full weekly operations.

Prior to that, the port anticipates five-ship days in December 2022 and January 2023, as well as a ship-ship day in January. In February 2023, seven ships are expected to dock on the same day.

The port is currently providing free security training to all port users, including taxi drivers, vendors, tour guides, security officers, restauranteurs, and retailers.

“We continue to invest in the success of the port community and industry stakeholders. We believe in authentic, open dialogue, and see it as our duty to assist everyone; from our colleagues to our tenants, to port community members to achieve success,” added Regis-Prosper.