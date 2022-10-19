Scenic Eclipse II to Set Sail in April 2023

Scenic has confirmed that the Scenic Eclipse II is scheduled to set sail in April 2023 with construction advancing as planned, according to a press release.

The Incredible Iberian Discovery will be the Scenic Eclipse II's inaugural voyage, sailing for 11 days from Lisbon to Barcelona and the company has provided a glimpse into the numerous enhancements to its new discovery yacht as her construction nears completion.

Among the new additions is an expanded wellness area. The Scenic Eclipse II's spa features a steam room, an integrated ice fountain, and experience showers, as well as the addition of a KLAFS custom salt therapy lounge with heated beds, elevating the experience already provided onboard the Scenic Eclipse. Additionally, Deck 10 will feature a new bar area with indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a large pool with a relaxation area, according to Scenic.

Other destinations include the coastline of Scotland with the 9-day Scottish Isles: Historic Trails & Wilderness cruise, sailing on September 13, 2023. The cruise ship will depart Edinburgh and make its way around the north end of the Island.

Another option is the Reefs & Volcanic Isles: Tahiti to Fiji cruise, which will take guests from Tahiti to Bora Bora to some of the Cook Islands to Fiji and beyond. The ship will spend 13 days visiting some of the most well-known islands in French Polynesia and the South Pacific, setting sail on March 31, 2024.