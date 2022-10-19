Wärtsilä To Deliver Technology for new bioLNG plant in Sweden

Wärtsilä has announced that it will supply biogas upgrading and liquefaction technology for a new biogas plant in Sweden. The Finnish company said the plant will be used to reduce carbon emissions from transport, and to speed the transition to cleaner energy. The order was placed by the energy company St1 and will be located at the Borås Energi och Miljö facility at Sobacken, near the city of Borås in Sweden.

Expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023, the plant will take biogas from municipal waste and wastewater treatment plants, and upgrade it into usable bioLNG. It will be the first installation of its kind capable of producing both bioLNG and biomethane simultaneously, according to Wärtsilä.

The production capacity is estimated at 10 tons of bioLNG per day.

The project has been granted financing from Klimatklivet, a Swedish investment program aimed at projects that reduce climate impact.

Photo: Layout of biogas upgrading and liquefaction plant