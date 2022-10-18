Celebrity Summit Completes First Season of Homeporting in Boston

Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Summit has completed its first season of homeporting in Boston and will return in 2023, according to a press release

For the 2022 season, the Celebrity Summit set sail on four 10-, 11-, and 12-night voyages along the Northeast coast, calling at ports in Maine and Canada. The ship will return to its homeport in Boston between August and October 2023, where guests will embark on 11-night itineraries across the Eastern Coastline, visiting Maine before arriving in Quebec, Canada, according to Celebrity Cruises.

“Having grown up in New England, this area is near and dear to my heart and having our guests experience the stunning scenery onboard the exquisite Celebrity Summit has brought me a lot of joy,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, president and chief executive officer, Celebrity Cruises.

Flynn Cruiseport Boston has welcomed cruising back in 2022, with 126 ships from 19 different cruise lines arriving between April and November. The port is critical to the travel and tourism economy in Greater Boston and Massachusetts, supporting 2,200 jobs and generating a $135.5 million annual economic impact.

“We are nearing the close of a terrific cruise season here in Boston, where we not only welcomed thousands of passengers back to Flynn Cruiseport Boston but also hosted Celebrity Summit as a homeport ship for the first time,” commented Lisa Wieland, chief executive officer, Massport.