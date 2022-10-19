Cruise Ships Return to American Samoa

The Port of Apia in American Samoa is ready to restart its operations with two calls from Holland America Line’s Westerdam and Zuiderdam scheduled to take place this week, according to a press release.

These visits will be the first cruise ship port calls after the reopening of borders on August 1 and the removal of COVID entry requirements on September 22. Both ships are scheduled to make their first calls in the port, according to the Samoa Tourism Authority.

To celebrate the return of cruise ships in the region, the Samoa Tourism Authority, in partnership with the Samoa Ports Authority, Betham Brothers Enterprises, and Margaret's Tours, has planned a special welcome with traditional entertainment.

“For us it’s important that our principals Carnival Corporation have shown confidence in the work of our Ministry of Health and Port Health teams and steps taken by everyone to ensure Samoa is ready to safely welcome cruise lines back to our shores” said Fuimaono Hugo Betham, general manager, Betham Brothers Enterprises.

The Westerdam brings 1,345 passengers and 768 crew to the Port of Apia, while the Zuiderdam is scheduled to dock at the port on October 20.