Lindblad Schedules Q3 Earnings Report Date and Call

Lindblad Logo

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings will report 2022 third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, before the market opens.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 am Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-200-6205 (United States), 833-950-0062 (Canada) or 929-526-1599 (International). The Access Code is 780301. The earnings release and a live audio webcast of the call will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website at investors.expeditions.com.

A replay of the call, along with a transcript, will be available on the website within 48 hours of its completion. The replay will also be accessible by phone by dialing 866-813-9403 (United States), 226-828-7578 (Canada) or 44-204-525-0658 (International). The Replay Access Code is 578187.

Cruise Industry News Global Cruise Ship Index