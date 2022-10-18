Hurtigruten Expeditions Announces 10% Bonus Commission for Galápagos Itineraries

Hurtigruten Expeditions has announced an additional 10% commission for 2022 and 2023 Galápagos itineraries booked through November 30, 2022.

According to a press release, the bonus commission is offered on all four year-round itineraries in the destination, which includes three new itineraries for 2023 and beyond.

The bonus commission complements the company's existing program that gives travel advisors a complimentary cruise when they book three cruises during 2022, which they could use for travel before March 31, 2023.

"Home to more than 9,000 species of wildlife, the Galápagos is one of the most special destinations on this planet, and we know it is a bucket list destination for many adventurous travelers. With our expansion of three more year-round itinerary options onboard the newly-refurbished MS Santa Cruz II, your clients have more opportunities than ever to explore this remarkable destination. Working with our industry partners is key to our business, and as always, we are extremely grateful for their support and business, which is why we have launched this additional bonus commission," said Jeffrey Oar, President, Hurtigruten Group Americas.