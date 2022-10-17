Azamara Announces Its Return to Venice in 2023

Azamara has announced announce the cruise line’s return to Venice, beginning April 3, 2023, as part of Azamara Journey’s 12-Night The Best of The Med Voyage.

The company said that starting next spring, the line’s four-ship fleet will access the Venetian Lagoon ports of Chioggia and Fusina, allowing guests a more seamless opportunity to marvel at gondolas, stroll the cobblestone streets, and explore Venice with ease.

“Thanks to our longstanding relationship with the local officials and port authorities of Venice, we’re thrilled to not only bring our guests back to this historic canal city, but also to allow them to discover the wonders of neighboring towns such as Chioggia, which only smaller ships can visit,” said Mike Pawlus, Azamara’s Director of Strategic Itinerary & Destination Planning. “We look forward to once again immersing our guests in the rich local culture and amazing historical sites that the destination has to offer.”

Highlights of the upcoming sailings to Venice include:

7-Night Italy Intensive Voyage: This seven-night Country Intensive itinerary encourages guests to explore Italy to the fullest with late nights in Ravenna, Kotor and Amalfi, and an overnight stay in Rome, giving travelers plenty of time to explore spectacular views, ancient cities and the local culture in each destination.

7-Night Amalfi & Dalmatian Coasts Voyage: Travelers aboard this seven-night voyage have the opportunity to dive deeper into the beautiful shorelines of the Amalfi and Dalmatian Coasts, with four late stays, including Sorrento, Kotor, Dubrovnik and Sibenik as well as an overnight stay in Venice.