Zaldivar Named to Director Of Sales Position at SeaDream

SeaDream Yacht Club has named Ashley Zaldivar as its new director of sales for Midwest, according to a press release.

In her new role, Zaldivar will support the company's travel advisors in the Midwest region from Texas to Minnesota, as well as drive SeaDream's sales strategy in the area.

“SeaDream truly appreciates Travel Advisors and Ashley will continue SeaDream’s commitment to deliver excellent service to our partners and support their clients for an unforgettable and idyllic yachting experience in the Caribbean and Europe,” said Andreas Brynestad, founder and owner, SeaDream Yacht Club.

Zaldivar, a California State University graduate, brings extensive sales and marketing experience in the boutique luxury travel and private club sector to SeaDream Yacht Club. She was most recently the director of marketing at Stonebridge Ranch Country Club.

She has also worked as The Travel Corporation’’s business development manager, Uniworld's business development manager for the Central Region, and The Velvet Collection's strategic accounts manager.