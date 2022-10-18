Port Tarragona to Host its First Sustainability and Environmental Care Workshop

The Teatret del Serrallo will be the venue of the first Sustainability and Environmental Care for Cruise Lines and Leisure Craft workshop organized by Port Tarraco and Tarragona Cruise Port this week, according to a press release.

The event will be attended by professionals, expert staff, and relevant executives from the cruise industry.

Participants will discuss current events, tactics, and new regulations intended to address the need for environmental sensitivity in the tourism industry. Additionally, there will be presentations at the workshop that will analyze and discuss the key strategic threads connecting the cruise tourism and leisure boat industries with best practices to support a safe and sustainable environment.

This first edition will feature two round tables where participants and professionals can discuss the template to adopt and present ideas intended to address current environmental needs while also integrating marine activities and water sports.