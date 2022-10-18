Saga Adds Four Round-Britain Cruises for 2023 Summer Season

Saga is launching four new round-Britain cruises for its summer 2023 season, ranging between six and eight nights, according to a press release.

The first of the new cruises, aboard the Spirit of Discovery, departs Tilbury on July 16, 2023, and travels around Britain's south coast for eight nights. Before arriving in Dover, the cruise will stop in Fowey, Falmouth, the Isles of Scilly, and Portsmouth. All four new sailings are available to book with up to 35 percent discount, according to Saga Cruises.

“Our round-Britain cruises always prove popular with guests. As they’re quite short, they’re a great way for newcomers to cruising to find out if it’s for them, and these new ones will take in some fantastic sights from yacht and tall ship races to the incredible coastline of Britain, which is really best seen from the sea,” said Nigel Blanks, chief executive officer, Saga Cruises.

The Spirit of Discovery will sail from Dover to Invergordon and Scrabster on July 24, 2023. It will also include tours such as a drive through the Scottish Highlands and a stop at John O'Groats.

The Spirit of Adventure will then sail from Dover to the Cornish coast on August 28, 2023, stopping at the Isles of Scilly, Falmouth, Fowey, and Portland. A visit to Tresco Abbey Gardens and a drive along the Dorset coast are also included in the six-night sailing.

The Spirit of Adventure will complete a full eight-night round of Great Britain beginning and ending in Dover on September 3, 2023. Before sailing down the Jurassic Coast, visitors will stop at Ullapool at Loch Broom in Scotland, the Isle of Mull, Fingal's Cave, and the Isle of Staffa.