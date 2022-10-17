Survitec Appoints Robert Steen Kledal as CEO

Survitec has announced the appointment of Robert Steen Kledal as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

As CEO, Kledal will be responsible for setting Survitec’s strategic direction. He will lead the Survitec Executive team and sit on the Survitec Board.

At the start of the year, Survitec launched a new organizational structure designed to make Survitec an even better partner – increased levels of customer centricity and agility were the main focus, according to a press release.

A key focus for Kledal will be Survitec’s workforce of over 3,000 professionals, ensuring they feel connected to the Survitec purpose, which is “We Exist to Protect Lives.”

Kledal has over 30 years of experience in executive level roles on a global scale. He was CEO at Wrist Ship Supply, the world’s leading ship and offshore supplier of provisions & stores, for over nine years.

He led the organization and its 1,600 colleagues, through digital transformation, enabling substantial improvement to how the business engaged its customers.

His experience spans the maritime and defense industries. He has also held several senior positions, during his 21 years at Moeller-Maersk Group and served in the Danish Army as a Sergeant. In addition to his role as CEO of Survitec, Kledal is also on the Board of Directors at Wrist Ship Supply and Blue Water Shipping, a global provider of tailor-made transport and logistics solutions.

He has lived and worked all over the world and is familiar with five languages.

When asked why he chose to join the team Trusted to Protect Lives, he commented: “Coming from the shipping industry, I was instantly attracted to the inspiring purpose of Survitec. I look forward to building on this great legacy and the achievements made to position Survitec as the global leader in Survival Technology for our customers worldwide. Not least to service our customers’ requirements effectively.”