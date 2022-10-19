Seabourn Venture Is ‘Top of Market’

The new Seabourn Venture has positioned the brand at the top of the market, said Josh Leibowitz, president.

“It’s unique to be able to position a product this size this high up in the market. We’re excited to be able to do it and do it genuinely,” he told Cruise Industry News.

With the 264-guest ship starting operations in August, Leibowitz said: “It fulfills every bit of the dream to be the highest, most pinnacle product in the market. Bar none. There’s nothing that’s going to top this experience.”

There are 26 expedition team members aboard, meaning one guide for roughly every 10 guests. In addition are zodiacs, kayaks and two submarines. The fleet of 24 zodiacs means the entire ship can disembark in about an hour. The two six-person submarines will operate as shore excursions, bookable in advance or onboard.

There’s also a half-million dollar Cineplex camera that can track wildlife miles away and stream high-definition video back to the ship.

“It’s the Lamborghini of cruise ships,” Leibowitz added.

The ship brings together the Seabourn experience with a 26-member expedition team, Leibowitz said, and also helps position the brand as more active and with an active luxury positioning, bringing guests deeper and closer to the destinations and nature.

“At the core is the Seabourn personal service and luxury and our Seabourn Moments,” Leibowitz said of the brand experience, also pointing to the Adam Tihany interiors on the Venture and eight dining venues.

Excerpt from Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine: Fall 2022