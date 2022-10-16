Gibraltar Minister: ‘All The Ingredients’ to Become Port of Choice

During a recent visit of cruise industry executives in Gibraltar, Minister for Tourism Vijay Daryanani stated that the city has what it takes to become a reference port in the Mediterranean.

Daryanani welcomed a group of cruise executives to Gibraltar, while MH Bland hosted a familiarization trip for cruise executives from Saga Cruises, Fred Olson, Mystic Cruises, Silversea Cruises, Regent Seven Seas, and Azamara.

“These trips are very important because it allows the decision makers to see the destination first hand. I am grateful to MH Bland for organizing this trip as it is beneficial to Gibraltar PLC in general,” said Daryanani.

The group was taken on a tour of Gibraltar, including a ride on the cable car to the top of the rock, where they were greeted by the Minister and the MH Bland team.

“This is an example of the private sector involvement that I have mentioned in the past. We need to work in partnership to make this a success. Gibraltar has all the ingredients to really become the port of choice in the Mediterranean and for as long as I am Minister for Tourism I will work non-stop towards achieving that goal,” added Daryanani.