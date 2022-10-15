Arvia to Οffer Shopping Zones, Wellness Suites and Men’s Grooming Area

P&O Cruises' newest ship, the Arvia, will offer a dedicated men's grooming area, wellness experiences, and shopping zones, among other firsts for the fleet, according to a press release.

The new men's area features a barber station as well as male grooming collections from top brands like American Crew, Clinique for Men, Barbour Pro, and Clarins for Men, according to P&O Cruises.

Innovations at the Oasis Spa & Health Club include a cool room, a salt room, and two exclusive wellness suites where guests can enjoy bespoke treatments. One of the suites offers a hammam, while the other has a steam shower, and both have private treatment baths, a lounging area, and light refreshments.

The Avenue will be expanded with shopping zones and experiences such as an area showcasing the latest in technology at sea, a 'design your own' fine jewelry bar, Pandora Brilliance showcasing the brand's new range of lab-produced diamonds, and the first-at-sea Swarovski 'Wonder Lab' Concept Store.

Alongside Mulberry, The White Company, and Apple, guests will be able to shop 30 new to P&O Cruises brands such as Rado watches, Floral Street fragrances, Cotswolds Distillery, and 25 sustainable brands such as Skin Regimen and Comfort Zone.

The Salon, which will provide premium beauty and grooming services for both men and women, is another option that can be found onboard the Arvia. In addition, The Photo Gallery will serve as a creative hub where guests can capture their holiday moments. Guests can also visit the ship’s photo booth, in addition to signing up for an exclusive photoshoot with a professional photographer onboard.