MJM Marine Expanding with Gdansk Office Recruitments

In an ongoing recruitment and growth process, MJM Marine representatives from Northern Ireland recently traveled to the business's new satellite office in Gdansk, according to a press release.

MJM design manager Brian Webster, contracts director Colm Cunningham and human resources and legal director Elizabeth O'Connor spent two days getting to know the staff at the office and interviewing candidates for positions such as trainee furniture technologists and designers, according to a statement by MJM Marine.

The addition of these new positions will increase the size of the current design and contract management team and introduce new positions like those in logistics and technical engineering.

“MJM Marine has long had a proud connection with Poland. A large group of our Northern Ireland workforce are originally from Poland and our supply chain has a strong Polish element also. Opening an office in Gdansk has been a great step in continuing our close relationship with the country and its citizens. It adds to our global expansion plans and commitment to attracting a diverse pool of talent and a strong supply chain throughout the EU,” said O’Connor.

This November, the company plans to begin refurbishment work onboard the Marella Discovery. The cabins and suites will be outfitted, as well as Vyv antimicrobial lighting will be installed in the wet units.

“These new additions to the team will further assist us with supporting the activities and projects at the company Head Office in Northern Ireland such as the upcoming outfitting of Marella Discovery in Cadiz,” commented Andrzej Pater, design manager.