St. Vincent and the Grenadines Lifts COVID Restrictions for Cruise Passengers

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has removed COVID protocols for cruise passengers for the 2022-23 season, according to a press release.

Carlos James, the tourism minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, made the announcement to stakeholders this week, during the 28th Florida Caribbean Cruise Association Conference in the Dominican Republic.

“In spite of the many challenges encountered in the last two cruise seasons, from a global health pandemic to the eruption of our country’s La Soufriere volcano, your strategic partnership allowed us to navigate those turbulent times,” commented James on the decision.

In addition, the tourism minister assured stakeholders and leaders in the cruise industry that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be risk-free and safe to visit during the 2022–2023 cruise season.

Following a period of low infections globally and low COVID-related admissions to the island's medical facilities, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has decided to relax its health protocols for arriving cruise passengers, claims the tourism minister.

The multi-island State put protocols in place to help cruise travelers during the most recent cruise season, including safe zones set up for vaccinated cruise travelers. St. Vincent and the Grenadines will replace these protocols with more relaxed health regulations for the upcoming 2022–2023 cruise season, allowing unvaccinated passengers to visit the area for the first time in two years.