Holland America Line Launches Anniversary Offers and Sweepstakes

Holland America Line has launched a series of offers in celebration of its 150th anniversary this month, including a sweepstake in which the grand prize winner can choose from a variety of cruises lasting up to 21 days, according to a press release.

When booking between October 14 and November 15, 2022, guests will receive up to a $150 onboard credit, a complimentary Alaska shore excursion, and 50 percent in deposits for future sailings, according to the cruise line.

“We’re heading into a celebratory year for Holland America Line with our 150th Anniversary, and these special promotions allow us to show our guests how much they are appreciated,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line.

The 150th Anniversary promotion can be combined with Holland America Line's Have It All premium package, which includes shore excursions, specialty dining, a beverage package, and WiFi access.

"Our offers are designed to add even more value to a cruise vacation, especially when combined with Have It All. We look forward to continuing to recognize our milestone year with more exciting promotions, events and activities,” added Bodensteiner.

To celebrate the anniversary, the cruise line has also launched a sweepstake on its website that will run until March 31, 2023. The winner of a cruise for two in a Vista or Signature Suite will be announced in April 2023, with a choice of cruises to Europe, Alaska, Mexico, the Caribbean, and more. The winner can choose a sailing from seven to twenty-one days, with the option of staying onboard for up to three weeks.