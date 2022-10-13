Tarragona

Cruise Lines Executives Get Together to Explore Danish Ports

Cruise Copenhagen Port Trip

CruiseCopenhagen invited cruise line executives on two FAM trips, giving them the chance to visit 11 Danish cruise destinations between September 25 and October 7, 2022, according to a press release.

FAM trips have been designed to help cruise line executives learn more about each location while experiencing the attractions and sights that will interest their guests  firsthand, according to a press release.

 The cruise line executives also had the chance to learn more about potential developments at the various locations, ask questions directly, and explore the Danish ports, according to CruiseCopenhagen.

“It is always a pleasure hosting FAM trips. It gives us the possibility to share the very best of our destinations with cruise lines, and by hosting the trips during the shoulder season, we are not only promoting the destinations in our network but also Denmark as a year-round cruise destination,” said Helene Mølgaard Bæk, manager, CruiseCopenhagen.

“There is no better way to learn about a destination than by walking the streets, experiencing the cultural sites and talking to the people yourself. As a luxury cruise line, we are always looking for the next unique destination,” commented Robert de Bruin, senior manager, deployment & itinerary planning, Seabourn Cruise Line.

This year’s FAM trips were divided in two itineraries. The one concerning the eastern part of Denmark took place from September 25 to October 1, 2022, and called on ports in Roenne, Copenhagen, Helsingor, Hundested, Kalundborg and Nyborg. The itinerary for the western part set sail between October 1 and October 7, 2022, and visited Soenderborg, Fredericia, Aarhus, Aalborg and Skagen.

The executives who joined this year’s FAM cruises represented 11 different cruise lines, including AIDA, Ambassador, Carnival UK, Holland America, Mystic, Royal Caribbean, Saga, Seabourn and Silversea.

