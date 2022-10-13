P&O Cruises New TV Ad to Feature Sam Fender Track

The fourth and final episode in the P&O Cruises memories advertising campaign will air from October 13, 2022, entitled Family and the Fjords. The ad will feature Getting Started by Sam Fender and is the first time one of his tracks has been used in a major UK advertising campaign, according to a press release.

The company said that Family and the Fjords will feature a mum recounting her experiences of a multi-generational holiday with her husband, two sons and her parents. It is told through first person snapshots and the moments that make holidays live on in the memory.

Production took place in August 2022 with filming taking place onboard the Iona and on location in Stavanger and Olden, Norway.

This will be the final TV ad in the Holidays As Varied As You’ series, with previous ads including A Night at Sea, The Big Kid and Old Friends, New Places.

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “We’re delighted that through Sam’s music we can tell the story of how a P&O Cruises holiday offers guests exceptional experiences to share with their loved ones. In this particular ad, the family can be seen enjoying once in a lifetime shore experiences set against the stunning fjords landscape - a far cry from the traditional beach and sunbed adverts we have been used to at this time of year.

“At a time when money must work even harder, a P&O Cruises holiday continues to offer excellent value for every member of the family, with accommodation, full board meals, theatre shows, live bands and supervised round-the-clock complimentary children’s clubs, all included. Guests can also rest assured that they can pay for everything on board with the Great British pound, making their holiday money go even further.”