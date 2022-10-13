MSC Cruises: 2 New F&B Deals For World Europa

MSC Cruises today detailed two new food and beverage partnerships for the line’s upcoming World Europa, debuting later this year.

Michelin-starred chef, TV personality and author Niklas Ekstedt has designed the menu for the specialty restaurant Chef’s Garden Kitchen that will focus on natural ingredients and a farm-to-ocean ethos.

The new restaurant will feature the first-at-sea hydroponic garden with the master chef preparing Ekstedt’s creations in an open kitchen against a backdrop of panoramic sea views, the company said.

Award-winning brewmaster Teo Musso, who created the Baladin Farm Brewery in Italy, has worked with MSC Cruises to create a range of signature craft beers that will be brewed at sea in the ship’s full-scale micro-brewery, according to a press release.

The brewery will produce and serve an exclusive onboard only range of Oceanic beers made with desalinated sea water, including a pils, a bitter and a wheat beer.

Chef Ekstedt said: “Working with MSC Cruises to develop a new dining concept on MSC World Europa has been an exciting experience and we have created something really special and unique. The menu is rooted in my core philosophy that everything needs to start with the very best natural ingredients and as such the dishes are simple but full of flavour and will feature the hydroponic micro-greens that are grown in on board in the restaurant to enhance the flavors, texture and colors.”

Musso added: “I have always loved to experiment and be creative with my beers. This partnership with MSC Cruises was a gift, a chance to create not only three new beers but to do so in the most romantic of ways: at sea. The result is three totally new ‘Oceanic’ brews, a pils, a bitter and a wheat, each with its own unique array of flavors. A chance for MSC Cruises’ guests to discover new tastes, just as they discover new destinations.”