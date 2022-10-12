Diego Michelozzi Named Captain of Explora I

Explora Journeys today announced the appointment of Captain Diego Michelozzi as Master of Explora I, the first of six ships to join the luxury travel brand’s fleet in 2023.

The company already announced earlier this year the appointment of Captain Serena Melani, who will alternate with Captain Diego Michelozzi to helm the fleet`s first ship, according to a press release.

Captain Michelozzi spent the last two and a half years as captain for a luxury line and has worked for more than 20 years at major cruise companies, following a period with the Italian navy.

Michael Ungerer, Chief Executive Officer, Explora Journeys, said, “Captain Michelozzi will steer Explora I to both familiar and off the beaten path destinations across the world with his experience, passion for exploration and respect for the ocean and nature, which reflects our own. We are delighted to welcome him onboard as we continue to build momentum and prepare Explora I to soon take to the seas.”

Captain Michelozzi added: “It is an honor for me to join Explora Journeys and to play a part to bring to life the foresight and vision of the family. I was born on the Tuscan coastline in Italy, I come from four generations of seafarers and I naturally value the company`s commitment to preserve the mesmerizing beauty of our oceans and marine life.”

Captain Michelozzi studied at the Artiglio nautical school in Italy, obtained an associate art degree at the University of Phoenix in the USA, a diploma in leadership and management at the University of Kent in the UK and an MBA at Coventry’s Arden University, also in the UK.