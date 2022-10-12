Silversea Appoints Felicity Aston as the Silver Endeavour’s Godmother

Silversea Cruises has named Felicity Aston as the godmother of the Silver Endeavour, according to a press release.

Aston is an accomplished polar explorer, author, television presenter, and climate scientist who in 2012 became the first woman to ski solo across Antarctica and the first person to travel the continent solely by muscle power, according to Silversea Cruises.

“With each of my expeditions, I am driven to push boundaries, to explore new frontiers, and to experience the planet’s most spectacular places. Guests traveling aboard Silversea’s newest ship will exercise these same ambitions with the charting of each course, the launching of every Zodiac, and the arrival in each destination. She is a vehicle for discovery in every sense of the term and I am excited to sail to the Polar Regions in such comfort,” commented Aston.

Aston will officially name the Silver Endeavour during a ceremony in Antarctica prior to the ship's inaugural voyage, which departs on November 21.

“A leading authority in the field of polar exploration, Felicity is the perfect ambassador for our cruise line. She shares the unwavering senses of curiosity and adventure that unite all Silversea guests. In becoming the first woman to cross Antarctica alone, as well as the first person to traverse the continent purely by muscle power, Felicity demonstrated exceptional commitment, resilience, and passion, embodying a true spirit of discovery,” said Roberto Martinoli, president and chief executive officer, Silversea Cruises.

Aston has participated in many challenging expeditions during her 20-year career, including the first British women's team to cross the Greenland ice sheet, as well as record-breaking teams of women on ski expeditions to both the South and North Poles. Her longest stay in Antarctica was a 39-month stint at the Rothera Research Station in 2000, where she worked as a meteorologist for the British Antarctic Survey, monitoring climate and the ozone layer.

She is currently based in the United Kingdom at the National Oceanography Center and the University of Southampton, where she is researching the effects of airborne microplastic pollution on polar sea ice. She has also written five books, co-presented two BBC documentaries, and been featured in major publications such as National Geographic, Vanity Fair, and Marie Claire.