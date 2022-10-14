P&O Australia Launches Family Sale with Free Cruising for Kids

P&O Cruises Australia has launched a Kids Cruise Free sale, to enable and encourage guests to return to cruising, according to a press release.

Guests who purchase two adult fares can bring two children onboard for free across P&O Cruises’ fleet, for bookings made until Oct. 17, according to P&O Cruises.

“We understand more than anyone that Australians value their holidays. We’ve all been waiting a long time for cruising to restart as it’s one of the most affordable, and stress-free ways to holiday and spend quality time with friends and loved ones,” said Ryan Taibel, vice president of sales and marketing Australia, P&O Cruises.

The Kids Cruise Free offer coincides with the release of P&O Cruises' Holiday Report, which revealed that while Australians crave a vacation with loved ones more than ever, nearly half don’t have a vacation booked in the next six months.

According to the report, the cost-of-living crisis is having a significant impact on personal budgets, with slightly more than half of Australians blaming rising interest rates.

“We know many Australians are doing it tough right now so we’re doing everything we can to ensure Aussies can still enjoy a well-deserved holiday without breaking the bank,” added Taibel.