Strong 2022 for Navalrocha Shipyard

Portugal's Navalrocha Shipyard is reporting a strong performance in 2022 following work including naval contracts, a resurgence in cruise sector work plus expansion across new markets.

"Our yard continues to drive expansion in key growth markets including chemical tankers and LPG carriers," said Commercial Director Sergio Rodrigues.

"Both areas hold major potential due to our strategic location, close the industrial port hub of Sines, which has an ever-growing global profile as the gateway to Europe. We are also well positioned for vessels travelling to ports further north including Aveiro and Viana de Castelo. Elsewhere, we will continue offering all customers a number of unique benefits," he said.

"Firstly, our sheltered base in the Tagus Bay provides ideal ship repair and conversion conditions, with more than 300 days of sunshine every year. We can provide faster and more cost-effective solutions to ship operators looking to avoid the congested Strait of Gibraltar or Mediterranean. Furthermore, the scale of our operation places us at an operational advantage with three easy-to-manage drydocks. This ensures every project receives ‘priority treatment’ from a 70-strong workforce and cluster of world-class sub-contractors located on site."

Supported by a dedicated supply chain, the Lisbon shipyard continues to adapt and evolve following the pandemic, ultimately recording one of its busiest periods since 2017.

Standout projects have involved naval frigates, general cargo vessels, tugs, passenger ferries, expedition cruise ships, bunker tankers and oil/chemical carriers, alongside continued growth in the BWTS and seismic survey markets.

Key cruise work this year has included the SeaDream I, which stayed for 35 days for considerable mechanical, piping, steel, blasting and painting, along with wide-scale interior refurbishment.







