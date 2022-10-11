Costa Toscana to Sail in Middle East for Winter 2022-2023

The Costa Toscana is set to sail in the Middle East from December through March, as the ship will offer a week-long program to the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Cruises are available with a flight+cruise package, the company said.

The Costa Toscana's new program will provide more time for visiting the destinations included in the itinerary, thanks to the two-day, one-night long calls in Dubai (UAE), Muscat (Oman) and Abu Dhabi (UAE).

On the New Year's cruise, the overnight call will be in Dubai only, to celebrate the New Year in style.