Tarragona

Costa Toscana to Sail in Middle East for Winter 2022-2023

Costa Toscana

The Costa Toscana is set to sail in the Middle East from December through March, as the ship will offer a week-long program to the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Cruises are available with a flight+cruise package, the company said.

The Costa Toscana's new program will provide more time for visiting the destinations included in the itinerary, thanks to the two-day, one-night long calls in Dubai (UAE), Muscat (Oman) and Abu Dhabi (UAE).

On the New Year's cruise, the overnight call will be in Dubai only, to celebrate the New Year in style.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Shore Connect

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

SQLearn

Cruise Ship Orderbook

72 Ships | 160,907 Berths | $46 Billion | View

Remy Cointreau

New 2022 Annual Report

Cruise Industry News Annual Report

Highlights:

100% Overview

Capacity Data

Through 2027

Regional Data

Brand by Brand

Order Today

Jamestown Metal

2022 Expedition Report

2022 Expedition Market Report Cover

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

Supply Data

All Operators

190+ Pages

PDF Download

Order Today