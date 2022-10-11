Cruise Industry News Quarterly Fall 2022 Magazine Released

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Magazine Fall 2022 issue is now out and includes topics on sustainability, shipbuilding, new ships, food and beverage, fuel alternatives and shore power, the re-emergence of the Asia-Pacific market; the zig-zagging values of ship transaction; the expedition and river markets, and more over 144 pages.

For sustainability, Cruise Industry News’ editorial team has talked to the leading cruise brands, classification societies and others, outlining and discussing the many initiatives underway, and documenting the efforts putting the industry at the forefront of global sustainability achievement and commitment.

The shipbuilding section focuses on how shipyards that build cruise ships are also committed to not only constructing sustainable ships but also implementing sustainable building practices and sourcing, including working with the supply chain.

A special infographic on shore power displays all the ports that have shore power and all the ports that plan to have it and when it will be available in North America, Europe, China and Australia.

The pros and cons of alternative fuels are also discussed with input from researchers engaged with the industry, classification societies and engine manufacturers.

The new ship section takes a closer look at the Disney Wish and the Norwegian Prima, both of which are the first prototypes in a new series of ships for both brands and entered service this summer.

Food and beverage coverage takes the reader behind the scenes aboard the Disney Wish, with Executive Chef Steven Walker and his team; as well as the Norwegian Prima, with Wesley Cort, vice president of food and beverage operations; the new Arvia with P&O’s Food Hero and Chef Shivi Ramoutar; and the Costa Diadema with Executive Chef Gianluca Palazzi.

Other coverage traces the development of Regent Seven Seas since its conception in 1987 through its launch in 1992 until today.

Also featured is a forecasted ROI on the Silver Endeavour; how Singapore has led the reopening of Asia; the expected reopening of China, and more.

The Cruise Industry News Quarterly Fall 2022 magazine is available in print and digital versions. Read now.