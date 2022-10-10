Azamara’s Four Ship Fleet Meets in Koper, Slovenia

Azamara celebrated a rare occurrence in Slovenia on October 8, with the cruise line’s four ships meeting for the first time ever. Making its maiden call in the port of Koper, the company’s latest vessel, the new Azamara Onward, was joined by its three sister ships – Azamara Journey, Azamara Quest, and Azamara Pursuit.

The historic event was celebrated by the Municipality of Koper with a ceremony in the Praetorian Palace, the company said in a press release.

During the event, Koper’s local government officials and port authorities came together with the captains of each Azamara ship to exchange plaques commemorating the sisters' meeting.

“This has been a special moment that’s been years in the making. At first, we were planning to have our three sister ships meet but just two weeks ago, we were able to confirm our full fleet to be docked at the same time,” said Mike Pawlus, Director of Strategic Itinerary and Destination Planning.

“This wouldn’t have happened without the support of the Municipality of Koper, Port of Koper, the Slovenian Tourism Board, and Atlas Express. We are deeply grateful for the warm welcome and thrilled to show our guests the beautiful country of Slovenia.”

“We are very excited to welcome all four of Azamara’s ships and their guests to Koper, the largest port in Slovenia. This port has been primarily a cargo port, but over the past few decades, we have been pleased to welcome more and more cruise ships to our beautiful country,” said Mitja Dujc, Head of the Cruise Terminal for the Port of Koper.

“Azamara has been one of our most important cruise partners, and we look forward to welcoming them back next year and the years to come,” said the Mayor of Koper, Aleš Bržan.

Azamara’s four ships will be meeting once again in Koper in the fall of 2023.